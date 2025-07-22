news
Firefox 142 Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing, Here’s What to Expect
Firefox 142 looks like another small update, only promising a couple of new features, including support for a flexible exception list to the Enhanced Tracking Protection (ETP) Strict mode to fix broken site features caused by tracker blocking.
On top of that, Firefox 142 promises to improve drag-and-drop support for blob images, improve scroll speed in the bookmarks dialog to not go beyond the component area, and improve Windows support to properly open Firefox with the relevant web page when clicking a persistent notification when closing or restarting Firefox.