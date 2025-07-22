news

Fedora Must (Carefully) Embrace Flathub – Michael Catanzaro's Blog

Feedback from Fedora’s user base has been clear: among users who like Flatpaks, Flathub is extremely popular. When installing a Flatpak application, users generally expect it to come from Flathub. In contrast, many users of Fedora Flatpaks do not install them intentionally, but rather by accident, only because they are the preferred software source in GNOME Software. Users are often frustrated to discover that Fedora Flatpaks are not supported by upstream software developers and have a different set of bugs than upstream Flatpaks do. It is also common for users and even Fedora developers to entirely remove the Fedora Flatpak application source.

Not so many users prefer to use Fedora Flatpaks. Generally, these users cite some of Flathub’s questionable packaging practices as justification for avoiding use of Flathub. These concerns are valid; Flathub has some serious problems, which I will discuss in more detail below. But improving Flathub and fixing these problems would surely be much easier than creating thousands of Fedora Flatpak packages and attempting to compete with Flathub, a competition that Fedora would be quite unlikely to win.

Flathub is drastically more popular than Fedora Flatpaks even among the most hardcore Fedora community members who participate in change proposal debate on Fedora Discussion. (At time of writing, nearly 80% of discussion participants favor filtering out Fedora Flatpaks.)

This is the most important point. Flathub has already won.