Games: "Fallout: Bakersfield", Mycopunk, Xenopurge, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Fallout: Bakersfield looks like an awesome Doom total conversion with a new trailer
Made with GZDoom, a fresh teaser for Fallout: Bakersfield has been released and now I'm excited all over again for it. Previously it had a teaser back in September 2022 which was a brief 55 seconds.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Mycopunk is a seriously bizarre co-op shooter and a new favourite
Pure chaos, that's what Mycopunk is. It's exceptionally bizarre and now my new favourite first-person shooter because it's so wildly unique. Note: key provided to GamingOnLinux.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Xenopurge has a great concept and a good start for a tense tactical auto-battler
Xenopurge puts you in the command chair overseeing marines running around various buildings, as you take down the alien threat. Note: a key was provided to GamingOnLinux.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Space Drilling Station looks fun for building and automation fans - with a new Steam Deck compatible demo
Space Drilling Station has you manage and automate a drilling station on a distant planet. The developer detailed their Steam Deck work with a new demo.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Don't have time for Total War and Crusader Kings? Try the new Bellfortis
Bellfortis is a medieval turn-based strategy game for players who love the genre, but don't have as much time to commit their lives to it.
GamingOnLinux ☛ There's now an unofficial GUI for Lossless Scaling's Frame Generation on Linux
Keeping up with the excitement about Lossless Scaling's Frame Generation on Linux with the lsfg-vk project, there's now an extra unofficial GUI app.
GamingOnLinux ☛ GeForce Infinity is a new app for GeForce NOW on Linux
GeForce Infinity was announced recently as another option for running GeForce NOW on Desktop Linux, since NVIDIA haven't put out an official app.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Beta upgrades the in-game performance monitor for Linux
Back in June, Valve revealed the new performance monitor for the in-game Steam overlay, and now the Linux version has been upgraded.
GamingOnLinux ☛ GE-Proton 10-10 brings tweaks for Warframe, Darksiders, Mortal Kombat 1 and ntsync enabled by default
GE-Proton 10-10 is out now with the latest version of this community maintained compatibility layer for Linux systems bringing plenty of Windows game fixes.