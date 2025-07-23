news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 23, 2025



Quoting: Kubuntu 24.04 LTS - Fresh install, hybrid graphics test —

I am quite happy with the latest Kubuntu LTS endeavor. With the pro package active, you are technically good for the next ten years or so. Yes, I wrote about this, and what the implications of Kubuntu's three-year support actually means. With the packages coming from the Ubuntu archives, you really don't need to fret or overthink the patching and updates story, too much. The same applies to any browsers with their own repos.

Why am I bringing this up? Well, the whole forced X11-Wayland story. It does bring some peace and quiet. But at least the KDE team is (trying to be) sensible about it, somewhat, and they are actually actively and clearly communicating their work, their goals, their mission. Can't complain about that. Also, since I'm not an ideology warrior of any kind, and no software is worth more than the weight of the actual functionality it provides, I also recently tested the brand new Plasma 6.4, and I went Wayland first, open mind and all that. Wasn't good, and I've got a bunch of benchmarks to share with you. Specifically, on this very box, plus some more. For serious use, hybrid graphics, I'm happy the things are the way they are in the 24.04 LTS. It's also nice to see the everyday improvements.

Well, there you go. An unexpected positive spin, if you will, on all fronts. Now, MX Linux is speedier and more responsive, and init eats systemd for breakfast on this box, but there were just a few too rough edges in the desktop. As it is, Kubuntu seems to be slightly ahead in the game, especially when it comes to graphics management. But I may yet do another similar one-two swap test in the near future. Stay tuned.