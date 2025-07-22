Tux Machines

DreamHAT+ Enables 60 GHz Radar Sensing on Raspberry Pi 4B and 5

Dream Boards has released the DreamHAT+ Radar, a compact add-on board that brings high-precision 60 GHz mm-wave radar capabilities to Raspberry Pi 4B and 5. Built around Infineon’s BGT60TR13C radar chip, the DreamHAT+ is designed for developers and researchers working on gesture recognition, presence detection, indoor tracking, and privacy-focused sensing, all without relying on cameras or microphones.

Raspberry Pi Expands Embedded Lineup with Low-Cost Radio and Camera Modules

This month, Raspberry Pi launched two new components for embedded designs. The $4 Radio Module 2 adds Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to RP2040 and RP2350 projects, while the Camera Module 3 Sensor Assemblies offer a compact way to integrate Raspberry Pi’s 12MP camera into custom hardware.

9to5Linux

Firefox 141 Web Browser Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

As mentioned during beta testing, Firefox 141 is a small release that only introduces a couple of new features, one of them being the ability to use less memory on Linux systems and no longer requiring a forced restart after applying an update via a package manager.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 20th, 2025

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Today in Techrights

  1. Social Control Media Relies on Advertisers, So It'll Always Be Hostile Towards Free Software
    Sales, sales, sales
  2. Fragmentation of Data
    Life is too short to "hoard" data

  3. LLM Bots vs Techrights
    Slows things down a bit
  4. New Publication Sheds Lights on Abuse of Workers at the European Patent Office (EPO)
    Put in simple terms, they're killing the Office, harming remaining staff, try to hire rubber-stampers
  5. Links 21/07/2025: Hardware, Health, and Imperialism
    Links for the day
  6. Gemini Links 21/07/2025: "When Buying Isn't Owning" and "CMS Special Edition"
    Links for the day
  7. Links 21/07/2025: Indie Web and Toxic Politics
    Links for the day
  8. [Meme] Microsoft Lawyers Throwing Stones in Glass Houses
    threatened me with bankruptcy
  9. Google "AI Overview" is Not AI and Not Overview
    do not be misled; what Google does isn't smart, it's just ripping off the sites it already crawled for as long as 27 years
  10. Making the Case to Dump Microsoft and GAFAM for National and Digital Sovereignty
    "Sovereignty is difficult"
  11. The Tactics of the Opposition (Microsoft Lunduke): Associate With K00ks, Throw in Vaccines to Muddy the Water
    Who stands to gain from this?
  12. Europe's Second-Largest Institution (EPO) and Largest Patent Monopoly Office Needs More Transparency, Not Less Transparency
    In the EPO, what good are elections when one candidate literally bribes all the voters?
  13. How Not to Report News About Microsoft
    This pattern of misreporting is so widespread that it's hard to believe it's not intentional
  14. Computer Science is Under Attack, They Want Everyone to be a Consumer
    If people can no longer acquire Computer Science education and real Computer Science experience, they will not know how to control their own digital destiny or emancipate the very same universities that now control the syllabus and instead of teaching Computer Science encourage the outsourcing of systems
  15. The Best Tools Are the Simplest Tools
    There's a hidden message here about the merits of sticking with X
  16. Ofcom Online Safety Group Speaks of Protecting Women Online, Will Brett Wilson LLP Ever Listen?
    They've essentially became like the Taliban's "burka police"
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  18. IRC Proceedings: Sunday, July 20, 2025
    IRC logs for Sunday, July 20, 2025
  19. In Defence of "Spinning Rust"
    Just because something is "old" (or older) doesn't mean it ought to become extinct
  20. Using Free Software to Prepare Legal Documents
    LibreOffice is openly complaining about OOXML as an obstacle
  21. Tech and Technology Are Not the Same Anymore
    "Are you into tech, Sir?"
  22. Our Articles About SLAPPs Receive Recognition and Interest
    This week we shall continue writing about the 3 lawsuits we filed
Geany 2.1 Lightweight IDE Brings Smoother UI, New Filetypes, and Theming Support
Clear Linux - In Memoriam
Firefox 141 Web Browser Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Mozilla has published today the final release of the Firefox 141 open-source web browser ahead of its official unveiling on July 22nd, 2025.
Linux market share just crossed 5%, hitting a new milestone
This could mark the beginning of a new era for Linux-based platforms
 
Games: Steam Deck, Gaming on Raspberry Pi, and Steam Games on RISC-V Processors
Today in Techrights
HowTo Geek on LibreOffice, Homelab, and Plex Media Server
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Games: Steam Games and More
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and More
Android Leftovers
5 Android phones you should buy instead of the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9.6 Brings Better SSH Validation
Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9.6, an easy-to-use SD card preparation tool by Raspberry Pi
This lightweight Linux distro makes switching from Windows 10 easy
Lubuntu is a fast, no-frills Linux distribution for the masses - and it's perfect for reviving older hardware
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
What’s the Point of Linux “Anti-Something” Distros?
today's leftovers
How the Free Software Foundation Battles the LLM Bots
As the Free Software Foundation approaches its 40th anniversary, it's facing ongoing and increasing distributed denial-of-service attacks.
Free and Open Source Software
Review: HeliumOS 10.0
I had some mixed feelings while running HeliumOS
today's howtos
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 20th, 2025
The 249th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on July 20th, 2025.
Today in Techrights
Games: SuperTuxKart in Research, MAME 0.278 is Released
NixOS Containers and Why Qubes Is the Wrong Linux Distro for You
Raspberry Pi, Home Assistant Server, and Plex Media Server
Self-Hosted Software and Free Software Articles
Recent Articles About Proxmox
today's howtos
Terminal Multiplexer and the Terminal Fetish
Homelabbers and Self-Hosting
Android Leftovers
7 Best Android Apps for Chromebook Productivity
HDR Video Playback Lands in Chromium on Wayland
Chromium adds Wayland color-management-v1 support
Linux is the best thing to happen to PC gaming in years
In recent years, though, that's changed, and believe it or not, it's mostly thanks to Linux
This Week in Plasma: rounded bottom corners
This week we continues the feature work for Plasma 6.5
Free and Open Source Software
A Cauldron of ideas to help those facing the end of Windows 10
The end is coming, the end is coming…the end of Windows 10 support
GNU/Linux and KDE Leftovers
Retro and Open Hardware
Kevin Boone: antiX vs. MX Linux on old-ish laptops
I loathe all forms of waste
today's howtos
Open Data, Open Access, and Standards
Programming Leftovers
Applications: Privacy Note Apps, Recording the Screen, and More
Malware Discovered in Arch Linux AUR Packages
Arch Linux deletes three browser-related AUR packages infected with a Remote Access Trojan
today's leftovers
today's howtos
Garuda Linux Retires MHWD and Settings Manager
The new Garuda Linux update replaces outdated video driver metapackages with modern hardware profiles
Debian 13 Set to Launch on August 9
Debian 13 (Trixie) is scheduled for release on August 9, featuring KDE Plasma 6.3.5, GNOME 48, and Linux kernel 6.12 LTS
I switched from Windows to Linux and made these 4 rookie mistakes - don't be like me
The problem is, I haven't used Linux properly during my entire time using computers
This Linux distro is built for home theatres, and is "just enough OS for Kodi"
I think one of the coolest aspects of Linux distros is the sheer number of them
5 Surprising Linux Facts Every Beginner Should Know
You’ve probably used Linux today without even realizing it
Linux has over 6% of the desktop market
Krita 5.2.11 Released!
Today we're releasing Krita 5.2.11! This is a bug fix release for Krita 5.2.10
Free and Open Source Software
Videos: GNU/Linux and Free Software Clips in Invidious
from the past week
Today in Techrights
CachyOS July 2025 Update Brings Shell Choice, Wayland Defaults
Arch-based CachyOS's July 2025 update adds user-selectable shells at install
GParted Live 1.7.0-8 Adds Mechanism to Reduce Random Order of Block Devices
GParted Live 1.7.0-8 has been released today for this open-source and free partition manager utility that lets you resize, copy, and move partitions without data loss, based on the popular GParted (GNOME Partition Manager) application.