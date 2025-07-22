news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Social Control Media Relies on Advertisers, So It'll Always Be Hostile Towards Free Software
Sales, sales, sales
-
Fragmentation of Data
Life is too short to "hoard" data
New
-
LLM Bots vs Techrights
Slows things down a bit
-
New Publication Sheds Lights on Abuse of Workers at the European Patent Office (EPO)
Put in simple terms, they're killing the Office, harming remaining staff, try to hire rubber-stampers
-
Links 21/07/2025: Hardware, Health, and Imperialism
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 21/07/2025: "When Buying Isn't Owning" and "CMS Special Edition"
Links for the day
-
Links 21/07/2025: Indie Web and Toxic Politics
Links for the day
-
[Meme] Microsoft Lawyers Throwing Stones in Glass Houses
threatened me with bankruptcy
-
Google "AI Overview" is Not AI and Not Overview
do not be misled; what Google does isn't smart, it's just ripping off the sites it already crawled for as long as 27 years
-
Making the Case to Dump Microsoft and GAFAM for National and Digital Sovereignty
"Sovereignty is difficult"
-
The Tactics of the Opposition (Microsoft Lunduke): Associate With K00ks, Throw in Vaccines to Muddy the Water
Who stands to gain from this?
-
Europe's Second-Largest Institution (EPO) and Largest Patent Monopoly Office Needs More Transparency, Not Less Transparency
In the EPO, what good are elections when one candidate literally bribes all the voters?
-
How Not to Report News About Microsoft
This pattern of misreporting is so widespread that it's hard to believe it's not intentional
-
Computer Science is Under Attack, They Want Everyone to be a Consumer
If people can no longer acquire Computer Science education and real Computer Science experience, they will not know how to control their own digital destiny or emancipate the very same universities that now control the syllabus and instead of teaching Computer Science encourage the outsourcing of systems
-
The Best Tools Are the Simplest Tools
There's a hidden message here about the merits of sticking with X
-
Ofcom Online Safety Group Speaks of Protecting Women Online, Will Brett Wilson LLP Ever Listen?
They've essentially became like the Taliban's "burka police"
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Sunday, July 20, 2025
IRC logs for Sunday, July 20, 2025
-
In Defence of "Spinning Rust"
Just because something is "old" (or older) doesn't mean it ought to become extinct
-
Using Free Software to Prepare Legal Documents
LibreOffice is openly complaining about OOXML as an obstacle
-
Tech and Technology Are Not the Same Anymore
"Are you into tech, Sir?"
-
Our Articles About SLAPPs Receive Recognition and Interest
This week we shall continue writing about the 3 lawsuits we filed
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Monday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):
Span from 2025-07-15 to 2025-07-21 3360 /about.shtml 1800 /n/2025/07/16/Why_I_am_Suing_the_Serial_Strangler_From_Microsoft_Alex_Balabha.shtml 1632 /irc.shtml 1084 /index.shtml