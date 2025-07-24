Without you, there is no Internet. The Internet is so much more than just devices connecting to each other; it’s a place for all of us to come together to share information, experiences, and ideas.

20 years of Linux on the Desktop (part 4)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 24, 2025



As we feared, one of Elop’s first actions as CEO of Nokia was to kill Maemo in an infamous "burning platform" memo. Elop is a Microsoft man and hates anything that looks like free software. In fact, like a good manager, he hates everything technical. It is all the fault of the developers which are not "bringing their innovation to the market fast enough". Sadly, nobody highlighted the paradox that "bringing to the market" had never been the job of the developers. Elop’s impact on the Nokia company is huge and nearly immediate: the stock is in free fall.

One Nokia developer posted on Twitter: "Developers are blamed because they did what management asked them to do". But, sometimes, management even undid the work of the developers.

