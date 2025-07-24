news
20 years of Linux on the Desktop (part 4)
As we feared, one of Elop’s first actions as CEO of Nokia was to kill Maemo in an infamous "burning platform" memo. Elop is a Microsoft man and hates anything that looks like free software. In fact, like a good manager, he hates everything technical. It is all the fault of the developers which are not "bringing their innovation to the market fast enough". Sadly, nobody highlighted the paradox that "bringing to the market" had never been the job of the developers. Elop’s impact on the Nokia company is huge and nearly immediate: the stock is in free fall.
One Nokia developer posted on Twitter: "Developers are blamed because they did what management asked them to do". But, sometimes, management even undid the work of the developers.