Nicholas Tietz-Sokolsky ☛ Covers as a way of learning music and code
There's a lot of judgment out there about doing original works. This kind of judgment of covers and of reimplementing things that already exist, just to learn. So many people have internalized this, and I've heard countless times "I want to make a new project, but everything I think of, someone else has already done!"
HowTo Geek ☛ Why IPython is Better Than the Standard Python Interpreter
One of Python's best features is its interactive interpreter that lets you test your code quickly. What if there was something even better than Python's own interpreter? There is, and it's called IPython.
Jan Piet Mens ☛ Jan-Piet Mens :: tmux and gist and trying to make students happier
Early last week a student asked whether they could have a copy of my Unix shell history when I’m done, and I said “no”, thinking that it’d be work for me to curate it before pasting it to students. However, the question got me thinking whether I’d been remiss in not giving students a copy of commands and their output we do together in class.
