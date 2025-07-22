Games: Mario Kart 64, Distros for Gaming, and Crisis at Microsoft

news
Matt Birchler ☛ Mario Kart 64 has been ported to PC and Linux (and Mac eventually)
The great minds behind the Ocarina of Time, Majora's Mask, and Star Fox 64 are back at it with a native port of Mario Kart 64. I love these projects, and really adore being able to play games from my youth on modern hardware and at insane resolutions and frame rates.
Boiling Steam ☛ Linux Distros for Gaming: CachyOS Takes Over
It’s summer. Usually everything is pretty quiet. There’s no reason to make waves unless you are on the beach. Just out of curiosity, I was checking a few days ago what happens to the GNU/Linux distros used for gaming, expecting no change at all from a few months ago. Boy, I was wrong. I told you last time that CachyOS was the fastest growing distro back in May 2025. You would expect such statements to tamper down over time: you can’t usually grow forever on a very competitive market. Well… until now. First before the results, the usual disclaimer, as this data comes from ProtonDB: - This may not be representative of all types of GNU/Linux users. I’m sure this is not what your proprietary trap AWS engineer uses on EC2. - This may not be completely representative of all GNU/Linux gamers either. But I’d wage this is actually a good predictor where the market is going to shift. We saw first that Manjaro was getting the boot here first, before going under pretty much everywhere.
EuroGamer ☛ ZeniMax employees discuss chaos of Microsoft's "inhumane" mass layoffs in new report
ZeniMax employees have spoken out following Microsoft's mass layoffs impacting over 9000 employees at the company, calling the process - which reportedly saw "hundreds" of colleagues at the studio lose their jobs - "inhumane".
"It's not okay. It wasn't normal," senior QA tester Autumn Mitchell told Game Developer. "I don't care how many times [Microsoft lays off people] to try and make it seem normal - it's not. The way they do it is inhumane. I don't care how much they say that it's dignified or they want to do it in a respectful way - it's not."
This month's mass layoffs - which impacted numerous Xbox studios including Rare, Turn 10, The Initiative, and Raven Software - were accompanied by multiple project cancellations, and marked the third round of significant job cuts at the company since 2023.
ZeniMax staff lambast chaotic Xbox layoffs: 'It's difficult to work when you're looking at a graveyard'
It has been around three weeks since Microsoft laid off a reported 9,000 workers, including many within its video game division, and multiple employees at the company's ZeniMax Media subsidiary have spoken out to explain how that chaotic day unfolded and detail the struggles of adapting to a new normal after yet another debilitating round of cuts at the Xbox maker.
Microsoft's decision to force people out of the door hasn't just caused widespread upheaval and emotional distress—but, as some employees tell us, will also hamper the productivity of those left behind.