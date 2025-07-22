Games: Mario Kart 64, Distros for Gaming, and Crisis at Microsoft

It’s summer. Usually everything is pretty quiet. There’s no reason to make waves unless you are on the beach. Just out of curiosity, I was checking a few days ago what happens to the GNU/Linux distros used for gaming, expecting no change at all from a few months ago. Boy, I was wrong. I told you last time that CachyOS was the fastest growing distro back in May 2025. You would expect such statements to tamper down over time: you can’t usually grow forever on a very competitive market. Well… until now. First before the results, the usual disclaimer, as this data comes from ProtonDB: - This may not be representative of all types of GNU/Linux users. I’m sure this is not what your proprietary trap AWS engineer uses on EC2. - This may not be completely representative of all GNU/Linux gamers either. But I’d wage this is actually a good predictor where the market is going to shift. We saw first that Manjaro was getting the boot here first, before going under pretty much everywhere.