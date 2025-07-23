Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, RP2350B, and More

"The real-mode test suite contains 326 instruction forms," developer and vintage computing enthusiast Daniel Balsom explains of his latest open source release, "containing nearly 1.5 million instruction executions with over 32 million cycle states captured. Each test provides initial and final CPU states including registers and memory. Each test also includes cycle activity for each instruction, including the values of the address and data buses, bus controller signals, miscellaneous pin status, and processor T-state [individual cycle states]."

In short, it's a wealth of data the likes of which the world hasn't seen outside of an Intel lab in the early 1980s, painstakingly gathered through exhaustive effort and more than a little ingenuity.