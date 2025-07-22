HowTo Geek on LibreOffice, Homelab, and Plex Media Server

Denmark is moving one of its government ministries from Microsoft Office and Microsoft 365 to the open-source LibreOffice. It’s another sign that large organizations, especially ones in Europe, are trying to move away from locked-down digital services.

Caroline Stage Olsen, the minister for Digital Affairs in Denmark, confirmed that the country’s Ministry of Digitalization is switching to LibreOffice. The migration from Microsoft 365 and Office will begin in July, and it’s expected to be complete within a few months.

Olsen said in a (translated) LinkedIn post, “Far too much public digital infrastructure is today tied up with very few foreign suppliers. This makes us vulnerable. Also financially. That is why we are now testing in parallel at the Ministry of Digitization how it works in practice when we work with open source solutions. Several municipalities are doing the same.”