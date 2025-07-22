news
HowTo Geek on LibreOffice, Homelab, and Plex Media Server
HowTo Geek ☛ LibreOffice Is Replacing Microsoft 365 in Denmark's Government
Denmark is moving one of its government ministries from Microsoft Office and Microsoft 365 to the open-source LibreOffice. It’s another sign that large organizations, especially ones in Europe, are trying to move away from locked-down digital services.
Caroline Stage Olsen, the minister for Digital Affairs in Denmark, confirmed that the country’s Ministry of Digitalization is switching to LibreOffice. The migration from Microsoft 365 and Office will begin in July, and it’s expected to be complete within a few months.
Olsen said in a (translated) LinkedIn post, “Far too much public digital infrastructure is today tied up with very few foreign suppliers. This makes us vulnerable. Also financially. That is why we are now testing in parallel at the Ministry of Digitization how it works in practice when we work with open source solutions. Several municipalities are doing the same.”
HowTo Geek ☛ 4 Reasons to Run Your Homelab Storage on Unraid (and 4 Reasons Not To)
Unraid has several features that make it a “love it or hate it” operating system. I’m not sure which side you fall on there, but I absolutely love it. However, I realize that Unraid might not be the best choice for all homelab storage servers.
While I have my own reasons for running Unraid, it’s definitely not for everyone. From being closed-sourced to charging per license on the downsides, to allowing complete drive freedom and flexibility on the upsides, here’s all the reasons that your storage system should be based on Unraid, and a few reasons why you should skip it.
HowTo Geek ☛ 5 Mistakes I Made When Hosting My First Plex Media Server
If you’re thinking of spinning up a Plex library, let me save you a few headaches. I’ve been running my own media server for the better part of a decade, and, over the years, I’ve learned a lot of things that you shouldn’t do.
From library organization to the actual quality of the movie rips, here are five mistakes that I made with my first Plex library and how you can avoid them yourself.
HowTo Geek ☛ Why I Prefer Watching Plex Over My Physical Media Collection
I believe that physical media will always have the best quality compared to streaming from an online service, and that’s why I collected so many Blu-ray and DVD discs. Eventually, though, I switched to watching my media on Plex instead, and I won’t go back.