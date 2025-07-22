news

5 reasons my Intel N100 mini PC running Linux is perfect for streaming

For an affordable and compact device, my Intel N100 mini PC, running Linux, has proven to be a streaming powerhouse in my setup. Whether I'm watching Plex from my local server, tuning into YouTube, or streaming games over my network, this little system handles it all without breaking a sweat. It's quiet, energy-efficient, and surprisingly capable. If you've been wondering whether a low-powered Linux box can hold its own in the streaming world, here's how mine proves it can.