Retro/Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Jetson, and More
CNX Software ☛ Unexpected Maker launches Series[D] ESP32-S3 boards with dual antenna, software RF switch
Unexpected Maker has recently released the Series[D], a lineup of four new ESP32-S3 development boards: the EdgeS3[D], TinyS3[D], FeatherS3[D], and ProS3[D]. The boards feature dual antenna support (onboard and u.FL) and are available in various form factors for different applications.
Linux Gizmos ☛ NVIDIA Jetson AGX Thor Developer Kit Delivers 2070 TFLOPS AI for Advanced Robotics
The Jetson AGX Thor Developer Kit is an upcoming high-performance platform built for next-generation humanoid robotics, real-time sensor fusion, and generative AI at the edge. It delivers up to 2070 FP4 TFLOPS of AI performance, includes 128 GB of LPDDR5X memory, and supports high-throughput, low-latency connectivity for deploying large transformer and vision-language models in real-time robotic systems.
Purism ☛ Is Google’s AI Reading Your Private Messages? Why It’s Time to Consider a Secure Alternative
What’s more alarming? There’s no single opt-out switch. Users must manually disable Gemini’s access app-by-app—a task many won’t realize is necessary. And even then, there’s no clear assurance that your data won’t be accessed through indirect vectors like notifications.
Hackaday ☛ Coleco Adam: A Commodore 64 Competitor, Almost
For a brief, buzzing moment in 1983, the Coleco Adam looked like it might out-64 the Commodore 64. Announced with lots of ambition, this 8-bit marvel promised a complete computing package: a keyboard, digital storage, printer, and all for under $600. An important fact was that it could morph your ColecoVision into a full-fledged CP/M-compatible computer. So far this sounds like a hacker’s dream: modular, upgradeable, and… misunderstood.
Hackaday ☛ 2025 One-Hertz Challenge: It’s Hexadecimal Unix Time
[danjovic] came up with a nifty entry for our 2025 One-Hertz Challenge that lands somewhere between the categories of Ridiculous and Clockwork. It’s a clock that few hackers, if any, could read on sight—just the way we like them around here!
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Argon ONE Up Laptop Runs on a Raspberry Pi CM5
Argon ONE UP is a 14-inch laptop powered by a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5. It boasts ports, expansion ports, and 40 pin GPIO add-on. Details inside.