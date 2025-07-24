news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Instructionals/Technical
Linux Handbook ☛ Regex Cheatsheet: Essentials You Must Know
Struggling with regex? This simple cheatsheet breaks down common patterns, symbols, and examples you can use right away.
Abhijith PA: Removing spams from your local maildir
I have been using Disroot as my primary email ever since openmailbox.org stopped. I am very grateful for Disroot’s service and I occasionally donate to them.
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
GSoC 2025: Expanding OSS-Fuzz Integration Across KDE Libraries (Midterm Update)
Hello everyone! Midterm evaluations are here, and I wanted to share an update on my GSoC project. Here’s what I’ve accomplished so far: [...]]
GNOME Desktop/GTK
GNOME ☛ Christian Hergert: The Foundry of Builder
I won’t be traveling this summer for GUADEC, so here is a quick rundown of what I would talk about if I were there.
Personally, I feel like Foundry has the potential to be far more useful than Builder alone. This is probably a good time to write about how it got here and where I intend to take it. Hopefully with your help!
Distributions and Operating Systems
SUSE/OpenSUSE
OpenSUSE ☛ Urgency to Switch from Windows 10 Builds
Some in the IT industry are suggesting that as many as 50 percent of the devices remain using Windows 10, which comes at great risk to users and businesses.
Arch Family
Specifications
In October 2024 a team of dedicated developers has started work on the ALPM project. Since then it has been focusing on writing new documentation on many aspects of Arch GNU/Linux Package Management that were not thoroughly documented in the past. This article provides an overview of the specifications written by this project and attempts to contextualize them for the reader.
Debian Family
LWN ☛ Prokop: What to expect from Debian/trixie
Michael Prokop has posted a
lengthy list of changes coming in the Debian "trixie" release, due in
early August. "As usual with major upgrades, there are some things to
be aware of, and hereby I'm starting my public notes on trixie that might
be worth for other folks. My focus is primarily on server systems and
looking at things from a sysadmin perspective."
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu ☛ What is practice leadership?
I have a job at Canonical, and three job titles, which is unusual and might seem a bit excessive.
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
LWN ☛ An update on Home Assistant's Android app
The Home Assistant project has published an update on improvements in its Android app, and plans for upcoming releases: [...]
The New Stack ☛ Code Anywhere: Turn Your Android Tablet Into a Dev Machine
Are you a digital nomad who is always on the go but still needs to get things done?
