Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Customers enter your restaurant and order various meals. Your task is to assemble these meals by cutting, cooking, baking, searing and combining resources in the kitchen. Multitasking is crucial, but can lead to food burning or customers leaving if you take too long. There are many different restaurant/kitchen layouts to choose from.

Keyboard Controls: Move character with WASD. Move camera with arrow keys. Interact with Space or J. Boost with Left Shift or K. Open/close menus with Escape. Press Enter to open chat. Reset view with R.

Controller Controls: Move character with Left Stick. Move camera with Right Stick. Interact with A, Boost with B, Open/close menus with Menu button. Use keyboard for chat. Reset view with Y.

This is free and open source software.