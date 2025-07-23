Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

news
Hurry Curry! - multiplayer co-op coooking game
Customers enter your restaurant and order various meals. Your task is to assemble these meals by cutting, cooking, baking, searing and combining resources in the kitchen. Multitasking is crucial, but can lead to food burning or customers leaving if you take too long. There are many different restaurant/kitchen layouts to choose from.
Keyboard Controls: Move character with WASD. Move camera with arrow keys. Interact with Space or J. Boost with Left Shift or K. Open/close menus with Escape. Press Enter to open chat. Reset view with R.
Controller Controls: Move character with Left Stick. Move camera with Right Stick. Interact with A, Boost with B, Open/close menus with Menu button. Use keyboard for chat. Reset view with Y.
This is free and open source software.
Raspberry Pi 5 Desktop Mini PC: Good value compared to an Intel N100 Mini PC?
This is a series of articles on the Raspberry Pi 5 focusing on using this single board computer as a desktop PC.
A question I get asked a fair bit is whether the Raspberry Pi 5 represents good value as a desktop PC. When considering value for money, we have to bear in mind use cases, performance and price (including ongoing costs). Let’s look at performance first.
Tempo - metronome for musicians
Tempo is a reliable metronome application designed for musicians of all levels. Built with modern GTK4 and Libadwaita, it provides accurate timing and a distraction-free user experience perfect for music practice.
Key features include customizable tempo (40-240 BPM), multiple time signatures, visual beat indicators with downbeat accents, tap tempo functionality, and keyboard shortcuts for quick control. The high-precision timing engine with drift compensation ensures professional-grade accuracy.
This is free and open source software.