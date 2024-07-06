Programming Leftovers
-
Scott Willsey ☛ Remarking the Socials
That’s how easy it is to programmatically modify content in a markdown file in Astro.
It’s probable that I can walk the tree without using unist-util-visit, based on the Astro documentation remark plugin example called Add reading time, so I’ll probably make that modification. Maybe I can condense my check/replacement code a little more too.
-
Anton Zhiyanov ☛ Resetting timers in Go
If you use Timer.Reset() in Go, you may be doing it wrong. Even the book 100 Go Mistakes (which is usually right about Go nuances) got it wrong.
Let's see what the problem might be and how to work around it.
-
Dawid Moczadło ☛ How I sent 500 million HTTP requests to 2.5 million hosts
Resolving DNS record + opening new TLS connection is really slow - in an example of calling performant website, my server spent ~160ms before sending a signle byte of HTTP request.
You probably didn't notice how slow it is, because your browser will open connection once, and reuse it for multiple HTTP requests. (in case of HTTP/2 or HTTP/3 it is even faster)
The good thing is that most of it is just waiting for another server - we are not wasting a lot of CPU cycles. In my case, I want to send many HTTP/1.1 requests to many different hosts in different networks, so I can't rely on reusing connections.
-
Standards/Consortia
-
The Register UK ☛ Time Lords decree no leap second needed in 2024
The International Earth Rotation and Reference Systems Service (IERS) announced on Thursday there will be no leap second added to 2024.
The standards keeping body established that there was not enough difference between time as measured based on atomic clocks (UTC) and time as measured by the Earth's natural rotation (UT1) to warrant making a ripple in time.
-
Victor Kropp ☛ Take DNS under control with DNSSEC
In the first part I’ve shown the simple way to manage DNS with dnscontrol. However, I started the migration not only to consolidate all domain configs in one place, but also to apply best practices in their management.
-
Mark Nottingham ☛ Openness in Internet Standards: Necessary, but Insufficient
The phrase ‘Open Standards’ is widely used but not well-understood, to the point that the Open Source Initiative calls it ‘a feel-good term with no actual technical meaning.’
As we’ll see that’s an overstatement, but there are still significant confusion about and differences in what ‘open standard’ means in practice. Let’s take a look at what openness in standards is, with a focus on whether and how it helps to legitimise the design and maintenance of the Internet.
-