Resolving DNS record + opening new TLS connection is really slow - in an example of calling performant website, my server spent ~160ms before sending a signle byte of HTTP request.

You probably didn't notice how slow it is, because your browser will open connection once, and reuse it for multiple HTTP requests. (in case of HTTP/2 or HTTP/3 it is even faster)

The good thing is that most of it is just waiting for another server - we are not wasting a lot of CPU cycles. In my case, I want to send many HTTP/1.1 requests to many different hosts in different networks, so I can't rely on reusing connections.