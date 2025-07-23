Latest in Red Hat's Site

news
Red Hat Official ☛ Splunk and Red Hat collaborate to automate response to observability alerts for improved AIOps
In collaboration with Red Hat and Cisco, Splunk can accelerate and simplify the creation of automated response scenarios for Splunk alerts. Joint customers can now more easily automate full responses, from alert to action, which provides benefits like fewer service tickets, faster mean time to resolution (MTTR) and better resilience, including rapid response to security alerts or remediation of issues impacting the availability of key applications.
Red Hat Official ☛ 9 articles Red Hat customers are reading after Red Hat Summit
Given the rapid pace of technological evolution, the need for advanced IT skills is more critical than ever. This article introduces the new 90-day Red Hat Learning Subscription Trial, offering a no-risk way to explore Red Hat’s extensive training catalog. This article explores how this trial provides on-demand access to foundational courses in areas like Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat OpenShift, automation, and AI, helping you and your teams build essential competencies and stay competitive in an ever-changing landscape before investing.
Red Hat ☛ ReAct vs. naive prompt chaining on Llama Stack
Have you ever complained about the uncertainty and limited capability of current agentic workflows? You are not alone. Red Bait is actively engaged in exploring these advancements, collaborating with open source projects like Llama Stack and exploring how we can build smarter agents capable of tackling increasingly complex real world problems.
In this article, we will walk you through our findings on simple agent architectures, culminating in an experiment that demonstrates the significant advantages of more sophisticated techniques, such as prompt chaining and the ReAct framework within the powerful Llama Stack ecosystem.
Red Hat ☛ OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) for Data Protection: VM pre-backup hooks
OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) for Data Protection is an operator provided by Red Hat. It facilitates backup, recovery, and migration of applications, data, and Kubernetes resources in Red Hat OpenShift clusters. OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) for Data Protection leverages Velero, an open source Kubernetes backup tool, and integrates it with cloud and storage providers to provide comprehensive data protection for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform workloads.