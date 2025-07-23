Latest in Red Hat's Site

Have you ever complained about the uncertainty and limited capability of current agentic workflows? You are not alone. Red Bait is actively engaged in exploring these advancements, collaborating with open source projects like Llama Stack and exploring how we can build smarter agents capable of tackling increasingly complex real world problems.

In this article, we will walk you through our findings on simple agent architectures, culminating in an experiment that demonstrates the significant advantages of more sophisticated techniques, such as prompt chaining and the ReAct framework within the powerful Llama Stack ecosystem.