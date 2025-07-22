news
World's first RISC-V tablet is finally fully baked - PineTab-V now ships with functional Linux for $159
There's been a flurry of news surrounding RISC-V lately, like Steam support for RISC-V through an emulator and Nvidia's announcement of CUDA support for RISC-V processors, but as expected with the 2025 RISC-V Summit China underway, more news continues to surface, including that the world's first RISC-V tablet now comes with a functional Linux operating system (early models lacked an OS and were for developers only).
When we talk about RISC-V, we barely mention support of real-time operating systems and seldom mention support of rich OSes, such as Linux or Windows, mainly because of a lack of support. However, this does not mean all rich Linux distributions cannot be run on RISC-V hardware: enter PineTab-V, reports ITHome.