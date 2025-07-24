Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

cpz (cp zippy) is a zippy alternative to cp, a tool to copy files and directories. It focuses on maximizing performance.

It is part of the Fast Unix Commands project with the goals:

Performance: if a reasonable improvement can be made, it will be. Efficiency: when only negligible performance improvements are left, remaining efforts are focused on minimizing wasted compute. Usability: where applicable, the UX of existing commands is improved.

This is free and open source software.