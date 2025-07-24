Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

news
Oxc - tools for JavaScript and TypeScript - LinuxLinks
The Oxidation Compiler is creating a collection of high-performance tools for JavaScript and TypeScript.
Oxc is building a parser, linter, formatter, transformer, minifier, resolver … all written in Rust.
This is free and open source software.
Orange Pi R2S Single Board Computer Running Linux: Power Consumption - LinuxLinks
This is a multi-part blog looking at the Orange Pi R2S Single Board Computer running Linux. This extremely inexpensive computer features a RISC-V processor, four wired network ports (two 2.5G ethernet ports and two 1G ethernet ports), 8GB eMMC flash onboard storage, and no video output.
For this article in the series, I’ll focus on the power consumption of the Orange Pi R2S. I’ll see how the Orange Pi R2S compares to a few other single board computers and mini PCs which cost considerably more.
cpz - zippy alternative to cp - LinuxLinks
cpz (cp zippy) is a zippy alternative to cp, a tool to copy files and directories. It focuses on maximizing performance.
It is part of the Fast Unix Commands project with the goals:
Performance: if a reasonable improvement can be made, it will be. Efficiency: when only negligible performance improvements are left, remaining efforts are focused on minimizing wasted compute. Usability: where applicable, the UX of existing commands is improved.
This is free and open source software.