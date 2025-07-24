news
Applications and GNU/Linux Going Mainstream
Applications
OMG Ubuntu ☛ OBS Studio Snap App Gets a Major Upgrade – Hey Hi (AI) Plugins Inbound
A big update to OBS Studio Snap package is available to test, with Canonical rebasing the software on top of Core24 and switching the source code it is built from.
LWN ☛ Anubis sends AI scraperbots to a well-deserved fate
Few, if any, web sites or web-based services have gone unscathed by the locust-like hordes of AI crawlers looking to consume (and then re-consume) all of the world's content. The Anubis project is designed to provide a first line of defense that blocks mindless bots—while granting real users access to sites without too much hassle. Anubis is a young project, not even a year old. However, its development is moving quickly, and the project seems to be enjoying rapid adoption. The most recent release of Anubis, version 1.20.0, includes a feature that many users have been interested in since the project launched: support for challenging clients without requiring users to have JavaScript turned on.
Desktop/Laptop
-
Beta News ☛ Saying no to Windows 11 just got easier -- Operese automatically transfers your Windows 10 files and settings to Linux
Microsoft is ending support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025, leaving over 200 million devices unable to upgrade to Windows 11.
While some users may be considering buying a new computer or paying for extended support, one student developer is offering another path: switching to Linux with the help of a free migration tool called Operese.
It's FOSS ☛ NVIDIA's Cloud Gaming Service GeForce NOW Has an App on Linux
You know, there are many ways to game on Linux. You can play native titles or run Windows games through Wine or Proton. Cloud gaming is another option that's gaining traction, but for Linux gamers, the options are limited.
That is where the newly launched GeForce Infinity project comes in. It is an open source app that brings GeForce NOW to Linux with a nicely designed interface. Stick around until the end for my usage experience. 🎮
