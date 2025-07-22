news
HowTo Geek on Homelab, NAS, and GNU/Linux
Applications
HowTo Geek ☛ 3 Self-Hosted Services I'm Running in My Homelab and Use Every Day
When you're starting a homelab full of self-hosted services, it's hard to pick just one. I've tried several, but these three have been my mainstays for a few months or more, and I'll show you how I'm using them too.
HowTo Geek ☛ This Is the First Docker Container I Deploy on Any NAS
Are you planning on building a NAS soon? Well, one thing you should be considering is whether it supports Docker or not. If it does, then there’s one Docker container I always launch on a new NAS, and it’s the first thing I think you should install, too.
I’ve used Docker for the last five or so years, but recently started using Portainer to manage my containers. I’m not sure why I didn’t start using Portainer sooner.
Instructionals/Technical
HowTo Geek ☛ How the Working Directory Ties Everything in Linux Together
When you’re working in a Linux terminal, a specific directory will always be active. Linux refers to this as the working directory, and this essential concept lets you navigate your file system, list files, and run commands.
What Is the Working Directory?
The “working directory” (or “current directory,” “current working directory”) is a concept that’s specific to the Linux command line, although it should be familiar even if you’ve never opened a terminal.
