HowTo Geek on Homelab, NAS, and GNU/Linux

Are you planning on building a NAS soon? Well, one thing you should be considering is whether it supports Docker or not. If it does, then there’s one Docker container I always launch on a new NAS, and it’s the first thing I think you should install, too.

I’ve used Docker for the last five or so years, but recently started using Portainer to manage my containers. I’m not sure why I didn’t start using Portainer sooner.