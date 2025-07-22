news

Quoting: 4 decades, 4 freedoms, 4 all users —

On October 4, 2025, the day when the FSF actually turns forty, we invite you to celebrate the free software philosophy with us at our home base in Boston, MA, USA. After one year of working almost entirely remotely, we are especially excited to welcome you back for this occasion!

To those coming from abroad: we are aware that not everyone can enter the US, and we are deeply sorry if this affects you! We know that there are also many free software enthusiasts who cannot leave the US and would not be able to follow the event to another country. Please know that we did not take the decision to stay in Boston lightly.

Boston is the FSF's home base, and for the fortieth anniversary we thought it fitting to celebrate close to where everything began. We promise you: we will organize more events in countries where those who can't enter the US will be able to attend in person in the future. We invite you to email us at campaigns@fsf.org with suggestions of where you want us to have events next and what type of events you would like to attend. If you will not be attending the live celebration in Boston, we'd love to see you join virtually via livestream.