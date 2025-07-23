4 reasons I switched from NixOS to Mint Linux as a Windows-to-Linux convert

news

When it comes to finding the proper distribution of Linux to choose from after years of using Windows, some are easier to transition to than others. While it’s essential to experiment and try different flavors, there are some glaring reasons I decided to switch from NixOS to Mint.

With the official end of support for Windows 10 approaching, you may consider using Linux instead of upgrading to Windows 11 or purchasing a new PC. That’s a wonderful and doable switch. However, I dove deep into Linux, having been enticed to use NixOS by colleagues and users on Reddit. While Nix is a powerful operating system and has reasons to dive in, the steep learning curve (and other reasons) turned me off, and I went with Mint instead.