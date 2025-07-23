For those who are adventurous enough to explore the non-http corners of the Internet, the Gemini protocol is a delightful experience to use. It has been around a number of years, making the biggest bang around the time when discontent with the web’s general demise started to reach current heights (so maybe around 2022).

My “capsule”, Vigilia, is self-hosted, and has been since its inception. It used to run on a disused Macbook Pro running Fedora Server, under our TV at home, but since then I have become much more confident in using OpenBSD. It used to run on a little Python CGI script I wrote, which also started to feel too bloated and complex, with too many bells and whistles that I frankly had no need for. It was time to make a change, so I replaced the old Macbook with a Raspberry Pi, and Fedora with OpenBSD, and then took my time to figure out a new “status quo”.