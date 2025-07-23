news
today's howtos
Colton Voege ☛ Tailwind is the Worst of All Worlds
Tailwind is the worst of all worlds. It is a regrettable step backwards that takes everything bad about CSS and modern web development and brings it all together in one library.
TecMint ☛ How to Set Up Local Repositories with apt-mirror in Ubuntu
Wouldn’t it be nice if you could download all the required packages just once and let all your systems install them locally from your own repository? that’s exactly what apt-mirror helps you do.
The BSD Cafe Journal ☛ A Self-hosted, BSD-native Gemini Protocol Server Stack
For those who are adventurous enough to explore the non-http corners of the Internet, the Gemini protocol is a delightful experience to use. It has been around a number of years, making the biggest bang around the time when discontent with the web’s general demise started to reach current heights (so maybe around 2022).
My “capsule”, Vigilia, is self-hosted, and has been since its inception. It used to run on a disused Macbook Pro running Fedora Server, under our TV at home, but since then I have become much more confident in using OpenBSD. It used to run on a little Python CGI script I wrote, which also started to feel too bloated and complex, with too many bells and whistles that I frankly had no need for. It was time to make a change, so I replaced the old Macbook with a Raspberry Pi, and Fedora with OpenBSD, and then took my time to figure out a new “status quo”.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Plotly on AlmaLinux 10
Data visualization has become the cornerstone of modern decision-making processes across industries. Interactive charts and graphs transform raw numbers into compelling visual narratives that drive business insights and scientific discoveries.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Spicetify on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Spotify has become the go-to music streaming platform for millions of users worldwide. However, the default Spotify client can feel restrictive and monotonous after extended use. Enter Spicetify – a powerful, open-source customization tool that transforms your Spotify experience into something truly unique and personalized.
ID Root ☛ How To Install NTP on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Accurate timekeeping forms the backbone of modern server infrastructure. System administrators who overlook proper time synchronization often face cascading issues that affect logging accuracy, security certificates, scheduled tasks, and distributed system coordination. Rocky GNU/Linux 10 provides robust time synchronization capabilities through its default implementation.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Caddy on Linux Mint 22
Caddy stands as one of the most innovative and user-friendly web servers available today. This modern HTTP/2 web server revolutionizes web hosting with its automatic HTTPS capabilities, zero-configuration approach, and elegant simplicity that appeals to both beginners and seasoned system administrators.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Plotly on openSUSE
Plotly stands as one of the most powerful interactive visualization libraries available for Python developers and data scientists. This comprehensive guide walks you through multiple installation methods for Plotly on openSUSE, ensuring you can leverage its full potential for creating stunning, interactive data visualizations.
ID Root ☛ How To Install CodeIgniter on Linux Mint 22
Installing CodeIgniter on Linux Mint 22 opens the door to rapid PHP web development with one of the most popular and lightweight frameworks available today. This comprehensive guide walks you through every step of the installation process, from system preparation to running your first CodeIgniter application.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Varnish on Fedora 42
Installing Varnish Cache on Fedora 42 transforms your web server performance by implementing a powerful HTTP accelerator that dramatically reduces response times and server load. This comprehensive guide walks you through every step of the installation process, from initial setup to advanced configuration, ensuring you achieve optimal caching performance on your Fedora 42 system.
