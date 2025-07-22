Databases: Data Sharing, Autobase 2.3.0, and Slop Gone Wrong/Rogue

He was also impressed by a paradox: Though Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine is perhaps history’s most globally documented war, with the world following along in near-real time on the internet, the records and firsthand accounting of the battles were rapidly disappearing. Data and imagery captured on phones and laptops risked being destroyed; WhatsApp and Signal messages containing battle orders and communications disappeared into the ether.

“There’s very little on paper,” Sladden said. “In 30, 40, 50 years, when historians really start to do the first big histories of this war, I don’t know what they’re going to have available to them. Because so much is already lost, even within three years.”