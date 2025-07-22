news
Databases: Data Sharing, Autobase 2.3.0, and Slop Gone Wrong/Rogue
USMC ☛ Marine veteran creates searchable database of global battles
He was also impressed by a paradox: Though Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine is perhaps history’s most globally documented war, with the world following along in near-real time on the internet, the records and firsthand accounting of the battles were rapidly disappearing. Data and imagery captured on phones and laptops risked being destroyed; WhatsApp and Signal messages containing battle orders and communications disappeared into the ether.
“There’s very little on paper,” Sladden said. “In 30, 40, 50 years, when historians really start to do the first big histories of this war, I don’t know what they’re going to have available to them. Because so much is already lost, even within three years.”
PostgreSQL ☛ Autobase 2.3.0 released
We’re thrilled to announce Autobase 2.3.0 — a new major release that brings new features, essential improvements, and deeper integration capabilities.
Tom's Hardware ☛ AI coding platform goes rogue during code freeze and deletes entire company database — Replit CEO apologizes after Hey Hi (AI) engine says it 'made a catastrophic error in judgment' and 'destroyed all production data'
A browser-based AI-powered software creation platform called Replit is reported to have gone rogue and deleted a live company database.