news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 22, 2025



Quoting: Garuda Linux Is Revamping Its Hardware Support —

The Garuda Linux team announced over the weekend changes to several packages that enable hardware support, including for Nvidia cards. It's an update optimizing and further modernizing the Linux distribrution meant for gaming and other performance computer tasks.

Garuda is officially replacing some of its hardware profiles with more modern ones. These new hardware profiles don't rely on mhwd, Manjaro Linux's hardware detection software that Garuda describes as not meeting its standards and as "a major maintenance burden."

Hardware profiles are metapackages, which are packages containing several individual packages for installation that typically go together. The packages inside a hardware profile depend on what kind of hardware you own. For example, in my Garuda Linux installation, I have garuda-hardware-profile-standard installed, which includes video drivers specific to the AMD card and other hardware I have in my setup.