news
Easy Excalibur version 6.114 V7-beta3 and return of brightness-control
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Easy Excalibur version 6.114 V7-beta3
Getting close to the v7.0-final! Download:
https://distro.ibiblio.org/easyos/amd64/releases/excalibur/2025/6.114/
...or click your "update" icon.
The network tray icon now looks to be behaving correctly.
-
Barry Kauler ☛ The return of brightness-control
Easy Excalibur has 'Dcontrol', which you will find in the "Setup" menu category. It is a GUI for the 'redshift' cli utility.
Forum member tammi806 installed the rshift_tray PET package. This is a tray applet, a GUI for 'redshift'. It has been in Easy before.