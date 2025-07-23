news
Open source projects reject AI code over copyright concerns
Sasha Levin is a Linux kernel contributor. He gave a talk about using a bot to write Linux code and Linux Weekly News wrote it up. Except Levin hadn’t bothered telling the maintainer of that system, Steven Rostedt, that it was bot code. Especially when it turned out the code had a bug in it. Rostedt was a little annoyed:
[...]
Apart from performative dickheads, there’s one other huge problem: copyright. Open source licenses rest on copyright. It’s copyrighted, and you have a specific license to use it.