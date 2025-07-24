news
EasyOS Updates
-
Barry Kauler ☛ SeaMonkey suite now builtin to Easy Excalibur
Perhaps I am being a bit selfish, but have decided to include SeaMonkey suite builtin in Easy Excalibur. It bumps the easy*.img file from 1009MB to 1081MB, but does that bigger size really matter?
Already over 1GB, so what is the harm of a bit more?
-
Barry Kauler ☛ HomeBank builtin to Easy Excalibur
Continuing to target Easy Excalibur to have a full suite of applications, to suit the vast majority of users. "Builtin" will mean that these are our officially supported apps, ones that we all use.
-
Barry Kauler ☛ The mysterious behaviour of udevd
I have been posting about freezing at bootup, for 2-3 minutes. This is due to udevd, the udev daemon, and it has been a struggle. I changed the commandline in /etc/rc.d/rc.sysinit: [...]