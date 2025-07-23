news
today's howtos
-
OSTechNix ☛ Starship Prompt: Customize Your Linux Shell with Ease
Are you still using the default, slow and uninspiring terminal prompt? Don't be. Say hello to Starship, the minimal, blazing-fast, and infinitely customisable prompt for any shell.
Starship is not only lightning-fast but also adapts to your every task, showing you only the information you need, exactly when you need it.
In this detailed blog post, we will learn what Starship is, and how to install and customize the Starship shell prompt on Linux.
-
Display history of reboots
If you need to see a list of the reboots of your system with date and time stamps then on a GNU/Linux with systemd you can use (as non-root) the command:
journalctl --list-boots
-
How to Install Horilla (HRMS) in Almalinux 9 or Rocky Linux
Managing Human resources can be streamlined with the help of appropriate software. However, if you are a startup and don’t have an extra budget to invest in it, then open-source enterprise-class projects can be a boon. For example, Horilla is a comprehensive open-source Human Resource Management System (HRMS) built with Django.
-
dwaves.de ☛ GNU/Linux Debian 12 how to install NVIDIA 5060 drivers
should be easy right? RIGHT???
-
dwaves.de ☛ GNU GNU/Linux bash how to convert string to uppercase + testing the current limits of LLM Hey Hi (AI) this time: Llama 4 Scout
another followup test (Tf?) what is Hey Hi (AI) capable of in 2025-07?
-
Linux Handbook ☛ Module 3: Harnessing journalctl: Advanced Log Analysis and Troubleshooting Techniques
Explore journalctl log analysis. Filter, persist, and troubleshoot logs like a pro with hands-on examples and real debugging scenarios.
-
Linux Handbook ☛ Module 4: Automating Tasks with systemd Timers
Automate tasks using systemd timers. Replace cron with smarter, event-driven scheduling for better task control and visibility.
-
Linux Handbook ☛ Module 5: Managing System Resources with cgroups and Resource control
Control CPU, memory, and I/O usage with systemd’s cgroup integration. Learn resource limiting and isolation for GNU/Linux services.
-
Linux Handbook ☛ Module 6: Network management with systemd-networkd
Configure networks using systemd-networkd. Set static IPs, DHCP, bridges, and more—ideal for minimal or headless GNU/Linux setups.
-
Linux Handbook ☛ Module 7: Troubleshooting systemd Issues
Debug systemd startup and service failures with built-in tools. Learn how to identify and fix broken units and boot problems effectively.