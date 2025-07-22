news
IPFire 2.29 Core Update 196 Improves WireGuard Support, Console Graphics Stack
IPFire 2.29 Core Update 196 comes after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 195 to improve support for the WireGuard modern VPN (Virtual Private Network) protocol by displaying the status of active WireGuard connections directly on the dashboard of the web user interface and enabling support for Generic Segmentation Offload (GSO) to increase TCP throughput over WireGuard tunnels.
The IPFire 2.29 Core Update 196 release also modernizes the console graphics stack by migrating it to use the Linux Direct Rendering Manager (DRM), which enables the automatic use of higher screen resolutions on supported hardware, provides faster mode-setting, improves performance, and offers better support for multi-GPU and embedded graphics environments.