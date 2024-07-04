Why Chimera Linux

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 04, 2024



I like that it is a comparatively small and easy to understand system without giving up quite as much as you do with Alpine Linux, which to be clear, I like as well and use on my server. The userland from FreeBSD is capable and easy to understand code wise, Dinit provides an init system with process monitoring, dependency tracking, and a service file format that doesn’t require writing shell scripts like in FreeBSD and Alpine. musl is designed to be secure and uses quite straightforward implementations of libc functions while sticking closely to the POSIX standard. See the recent OpenSSH vulnerability where remote code execution was not possible on musl based systems.

