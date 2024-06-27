Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, and More
-
Arduino ☛ Why is STEAM education important for kids? 6 activity tips
School’s out for summer – at least for most of us. While the majority of children (and teachers!) will probably be breathing a huge sigh of relief, parents face a new challenge: how to keep kids engaged during the long break.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ These Raspberry Pi arcade cabinets are designed for easy portability, making them ideal to take to conventions.
Maker and developer Kian Ryan has created a set of custom arcade cabinets using one of our favorite SBCs, the Raspberry Pi 4.
-
First RISC-V laptop gets performance boost and Ubuntu
The DC-ROMA RISC-V Laptop II is the world’s first RISC-V laptop pre-installed and powered by Ubuntu, which is one of the most popular Linux distributions in the world, providing developers with an outstanding mix of usability and reliability, as well as a rich ecosystem with security and support.
-
Nature ☛ A practical approach for finding anti-debugging routines in the Arm-Linux using hardware tracing
As IoT devices are being widely used, malicious code is increasingly appearing in Linux environments. Sophisticated Linux malware employs various evasive techniques to deter analysis. The embedded trace microcell (ETM) supported by modern Arm CPUs is a suitable hardware tracer for analyzing evasive malware because it is almost artifact-free and has negligible overhead. In this paper, we present an efficient method to automatically find debugger-detection routines using the ETM hardware tracer. The proposed scheme reconstructs the execution flow of the compiled binary code from ETM trace data. In addition, it automatically identifies and patches the debugger-detection routine by comparing two traces (with and without the debugger). The proposed method was implemented using the Ghidra plug-in program, which is one of the most widely used disassemblers. To verify its effectiveness, 15 debugger-detection techniques were investigated in the Arm-Linux environment to determine whether they could be detected. We also confirmed that our implementation works successfully for the popular malicious Mirai malware in Linux. Experiments were further conducted on 423 malware samples collected from the Internet, demonstrating that our implementation works well for real malware samples.
-
CNX Software ☛ Quectel FLM263D 2.4 GHz WiFi 6 and BLE 5.2 RISC-V module supports Amazon Alexa Connect Kit (ACK) SDK for Matter
Quectel Wireless FLM263D is a standalone WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 LE module with a 320 MHz RISC-V microcontroller that supports Alexa Connect Kit (ACK) SDK for Matter for connectivity with Amazon Alexa, Surveillance Giant Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, Fashion Company Apple HomeKit, and other Matter-compliant Smart Home devices.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Windows 1.0 goes back to the future with the help of Raspberry Pi – PicoVision and emulation let you GUI like it's 1985
The Pimoroni PicoVision incorporates two RP2040 microcontrollers, offering plenty of computing power to run the OG backdoored Windows 1.01 version.