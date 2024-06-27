Multiple vulnerabilities have been addressed in ADOdb, a PHP database abstraction layer library. These vulnerabilities could cause severe security issues, such as SQL injection attacks, cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks, and authentication bypasses.

The Ubuntu security team has released updates to address them in various versions of Ubuntu, including Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Ubuntu 18.04 ESM, and Ubuntu 16.04 ESM. Users and organizations are strongly encouraged to apply updates promptly to mitigate potential risks.