Programming Leftovers
-
Qt ☛ Qt Design Studio 4.5.1 Released
Great news! The latest Qt Design Studio update 4.5.1 is ready for download!
This update resolves some issues from the 4.5 release and also brings in an exciting new example for Figma Effects support.
Example for Design Effects
We created an example for the Figma Design Effects, which we started supporting with the 4.5 release. You can check out the example from here or download it as part of the updated examples in Qt Design Studio.
-
R
-
Rlang ☛ Choosing the Right Parent for R Object Classes
I have recently published a series of blog posts on the reasons why one may want to start using object-oriented programming (and more specifically R S3 classes) to improve interoperability with other tools from the ecosystem.
-
Rlang ☛ R Addicts Paris: Promoting Diversity in R
Vincent Guyader, organizer of the R Addicts Paris and president of ThinkR, recently updated the R Consortium on the group’s activities.
-
Rlang ☛ Beyond R Shiny: PyShiny’s Clean Design For Dynamic Plot Management
PyShiny (Shiny for Python) represents a significant advancement in the field of data dashboarding, setting new standards for design, maintainability, and scalability.
-
-
Python
-
InfoWorld ☛ How to install Python the smart way
Python is easy to use, friendly to the beginner, and powerful enough to create robust software for nearly any application. But like any other piece of software, Python can be complex to set up and manage.
In this article, we’ll walk through how to set up Python the right way. You'll learn how to pick the appropriate version, how to keep multiple versions from stepping on one another, and how to avoid sharp edges and potential pitfalls along the way.
-
-
Rust
-
LWN ☛ Types Team Update and Roadmap (Rust Blog)
The Rust Blog is carrying an
update on what the Rust Types Team has been up to and its near-future
plans.
There has been a
lot of work on the next-generation
trait solver. The initiative posted a
separate update at the end of last year. While we would have
liked to stabilize its
use in coherence a few months ago, this surfaced additional
small behavior regressions and hangs, causing delays. We are
working on fixing these issues and intend to merge the
stabilization PR soon. We are getting close to compiling the
standard library and the compiler with the new solver enabled
everywhere, after which will be able to run crater to figure out
the remaining issues.
-