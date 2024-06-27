Great news! The latest Qt Design Studio update 4.5.1 is ready for download!

This update resolves some issues from the 4.5 release and also brings in an exciting new example for Figma Effects support.

Example for Design Effects

We created an example for the Figma Design Effects, which we started supporting with the 4.5 release. You can check out the example from here or download it as part of the updated examples in Qt Design Studio.