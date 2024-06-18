Oracle's on and off relations with open source software

All companies use open source now, but some, such as Oracle, have never been completely comfortable with it.

Back in 2009, I followed Oracle's acquisition of Sun as closely as a tick on a dog's neck. I doubted very much that it would work out well. I thought Sun would have been better off with IBM. In the end, it was a mixed bag.

Sun's hardware portfolio is no longer available, but Java continues to contribute significantly to Oracle's bottom line. However, the rest of Sun's open source portfolio has slowly declined under Oracle's leadership, and now, its most important program, MySQL, appears to be on its way down and out.

Peter Zaitsev, a former MySQL performance engineer, co-author of the book on getting the most from MySQL, High Performance MySQL, and co-founder of Percona, an open source database enterprise-class support company, recently wondered "Is Oracle finally killing MySQL?" His answer? Yes.

From where Zaitsev stands, it all started with introducing "MySQL Heatwave" — Oracle's MySQL Cloud Database. That's because it came with features that were not available in MySQL Community or MySQL Enterprise.

