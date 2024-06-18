Rosich added: "We are informing employees, members, partners and sponsors about the incident, to encourage them to practise cyber vigilance and remain alert for scams while our investigation is ongoing.

"We will communicate directly if our investigation identifies evidence that personal information has been affected in line with our obligations.

"We have also reported the incident to the Australian Cyber Security Centre."

"The protection of all of our stakeholders’ information is our upmost priority and we apologise for any concern that this incident has caused."