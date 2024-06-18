Security Leftovers
IT Wire ☛ Medusa ransomware group hits Victoria Racing Club
Rosich added: "We are informing employees, members, partners and sponsors about the incident, to encourage them to practise cyber vigilance and remain alert for scams while our investigation is ongoing.
"We will communicate directly if our investigation identifies evidence that personal information has been affected in line with our obligations.
"We have also reported the incident to the Australian Cyber Security Centre."
"The protection of all of our stakeholders’ information is our upmost priority and we apologise for any concern that this incident has caused."
The Register UK ☛ Microsoft bigwig says the Feds catching Chinese spies in Exchange Online is the cloud working as intended
Lawmakers on Thursday grilled Microsoft president Brad Smith about the Windows giant’s businesses dealing in China — and the super-corp’s repeated security failings — at a time when Beijing-backed spies are accused of breaking into Microsoft-hosted email accounts of American government officials.
A US House committee hearing was held in response to the Homeland Security Cyber Safety Review Board’s (CSRB) report which found that a “cascade of Microsoft’s avoidable errors” allowed Beijing’s Storm-0558 spy crew to steal tens of thousands of sensitive emails from the cloud-based Microsoft Exchange Online inboxes of US Secretary of Commerce and high-ranking officials at the Department of State, among others.
“Microsoft accepts responsibility for each and every one of the issues cited in the CSRB’s report,” Smith said in his opening statements before the House Committee on Homeland Security.
And then, in response to questioning, Smith also tried to say the fact that the US State Department — not Microsoft — discovered the digital intrusion into its officials’ inboxes wasn’t a security failure on Redmond’s part, but rather “the way it should work.”
Slashdot ☛ 2024-06-08 [Older] Lansweeper Finds 26% of Its Users On CentOS, Facing May 1st End-of-life
Slashdot ☛ 2024-06-08 [Older] New Linux Version of Ransomware Targets VMware ESXi