Practical differences between FreeBSD and Linux

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 26, 2024



Michał emailed earlier this year saying he’s been reading a lot about BSD lately, but wanted to know the practical differences between it and Linux.

The Internet is replete with SEO-optimised comparison sites that offer superficial summaries of LLM-generated data laundered from sites like Wikipedia, so I thought I’d address the comparison here with my own experiences running both in production.

Read on Also: