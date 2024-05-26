Practical differences between FreeBSD and Linux
Michał emailed earlier this year saying he’s been reading a lot about BSD lately, but wanted to know the practical differences between it and Linux.
The Internet is replete with SEO-optimised comparison sites that offer superficial summaries of LLM-generated data laundered from sites like Wikipedia, so I thought I’d address the comparison here with my own experiences running both in production.
