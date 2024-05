Busy Weeks Ahead

We're now exactly 15 days away (15-year party photos) from Tux Machines turning 20. Food ready for the party, no photos yet... but we have the venue and guests.

Busy times in Tux Machines, even weekends (25 new pages on a Saturday). Busy week in Techrights too. We estimate 135+ articles in 7 days. █