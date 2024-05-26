On desktop mo(bi|da)lity

You see, initially, I wanted tight control over my windows, how they are laid out, how they’re positioned and sized, and all that. Tiling window managers gave me that power, so I used them until I no longer needed this level of control: I ended up switching to a method where most of my windows are maximized, and window management became a matter of switching between them. I no longer needed the tight control, so I switched back to GNOME, and even developed my own tooling to help me with the switching. This worked remarkably well for a long, long time. I was happy.

