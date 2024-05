Linux Lite 7.0 RC1 Released

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 13, 2024



Linux Lite 7.0 RC1 is now available for testing.

The theme of this Series is maturity. We've been offering Linux Lite now for 12 years and in that time, have integrated many features as suggested by the community as well as building upon a solid and secure foundation.

See below for release details.

Linux Lite 7.0 Final Codename Galena will be released on 1st June, 2024.

