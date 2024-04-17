Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux and Katarina Behrens at Akademy 2019
-
Destination Linux 366: Interview with Jon "maddog" Hall, a true LEGEND of Linux
00:01:15 Community Feedback
00:12:53 Interview with Jon "maddog" Hall
00:37:33 More with a Legend of Linux
01:08:38 Events
01:10:36 Outro
-
Tux Digital ☛ 366: Interview with Jon “maddog” Hall, a true LEGEND of Linux
-
KDE Videos ☛ Katarina Behrens - Look Its LibreOffice on KDE Plasma Software - Akademy 2019
This talk introduces LibreOffice's new Qt5-based KDE frontend because at the end of the day, the best free and open-source office suite deservers to be well-integrated into the best free and open-source desktop environment 😃