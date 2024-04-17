Programming Leftovers
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ RcppArmadillo 0.12.8.2.1 on CRAN: Micro Fix
Armadillo is a powerful and expressive C++ template library for linear algebra and scientific computing. It aims towards a good balance between speed and ease of use, has a syntax deliberately close to Matlab, and is useful for algorithm development directly in C++, or quick conversion of research code into production environments. RcppArmadillo integrates this library with the R environment and language–and is widely used by (currently) 1135 other packages on CRAN, downloaded 33.7 million times (per the partial logs from the cloud mirrors of CRAN), and the CSDA paper (preprint / vignette) by Conrad and myself has been cited 579 times according to Google Scholar.
Yesterday’s release accommodates reticulate by suspending a single test that now ‘croaks’ creating a reverse-dependency issue for that package. No other changes were made.
Rlang ☛ Counting Down to ShinyConf 2024: Why Attending Can Be a Game Changer for Your Career
Ignite your passion and propel your career at ShinyConf 2024, online from the 17th to the 19th of April! This isn’t just another conference; it’s an opportunity to stay ahead of the curve.
Rlang ☛ Introduction to Quality Assurance for Shiny for Python Dashboards with Playwright
Business needs to have dashboards validated. Many companies have dedicated Quality Assurance teams. As software engineers, we call the validation process testing. The process of validating an app by mimicking real users behavior is called end-to-end testing.
Rlang ☛ Decade of Data: Celebrating 10 Years of Innovation at the New York R Conference
Come celebrate 10 YEARS of the New York R Conference!
Rlang ☛ gssr is now two packages: gssr and gssrdocSummary
My gssr package is now two packages: gssr and gssrdoc. They’re also available as binary packages via R-Universe which means they will install much faster.
Rakulang ☛ Rakudo Weekly 2024.16 Incredibly Concise
Again, nice exposure for the Raku Programming Language in this week’s Exercism video: “It’s incredibly concise, but not unreadable”! Please keep making those exercises on Exercism.org! CFP Extended The Call For Papers for the conference in Las Vegas has been extended to the 20th of April.
