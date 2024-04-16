Mozilla: These Weeks in Firefox, Servo, and More
Firefox Nightly: Customizing Reader Mode – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 158
Firefox Nightly: Exploring improvements to the Firefox sidebar
In the near future, we will be landing foundational sidebar features in Nightly to ensure parity with the existing sidebar and make the new experience more useful and easy to use. Many of the ideas we are exploring are based on your suggestions in Mozilla Connect. You’ve shared how you imagine productivity, switching between contexts, and juggling multiple tasks could improve in Firefox, and we’ve listened.
We are encouraged by your positive feedback on our early concepts, and we look forward to engaging with the community and hearing more about what you think once sidebar features are ready for testing. We will announce feature readiness for feedback in the follow-up blog posts and on Connect.
Servo and SpiderMonkey - Servo, the embeddable, independent, memory-safe, modular, parallel web rendering engine
As a web engine, Servo embeds another engine for its script execution capabilities, including both JavaScript and Wasm: SpiderMonkey. One of the goals of Servo is modularity, and the question of how modular it really was with regards to those capabilities came up. For example, how easy would it be for Servo to use Chrome’s V8 engine, or the next big script engine? To answer that question, we’ve written a short report analysing the relationship between Servo and SpiderMonkey.