Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, Late Night Linux, WordPress Briefing, and Linux User Space
-
GNU World Order (Audio Show) ☛ GNU World Order 560
**curl**.
shasum -a256=474ee0da94cc11f479abe74d74074370f523358c3b1f1a150cf04369c464fca8
-
Late Night Linux – Episode 277
How we all keep our GNU/Linux systems secure in Voice of the masses, and another German government is giving GNU/Linux a shot. Plus removing backgrounds from images, monitoring GPUs, making music with loops, and nostalgic boot sounds.
-
WordPress ☛ WP Briefing: Episode 77: Let’s Talk About Data Liberation
Explore the WordPress Data Liberation project in this exclusive behind-the-scenes episode discussing WordPress migrations. Joining us is WordPress Executive Director Josepha Haden Chomphosy, along with special guest and sponsored contributor Jordan Gillman. Together, they'll look at how the project is expanding opportunities to benefit from the freedom and flexibility WordPress offers. Don't miss this enlightening discussion!
-
Linux User Space Episode 4:16: Super PCMan
Coming up in this episode
* Themes Are More Global Than You Think
* Kdenlive Does Some Layering
* The History of LXDE
* To Qt, or not to Qt?
* Then, we call an audible
2:17 Theme of the Crop
16:22 The Lost Edit
28:11 The History of LXDE
55:51 How'd LXQt and LXDE Go?
1:24:28 Next Time
1:31:13 Stinger