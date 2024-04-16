Planning a Small Party for Tux Machines

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 16, 2024,

updated Apr 16, 2024



We're turning 20 in 8 weeks from now

THE OTHER week we said we'd think of a way to celebrate our 20th anniversary like we did our 15th right before COVID-19 (a few months before it reportedly broke out in Wuhan).

We now have a clearer idea of how (and where) to celebrate this rare occasion. For the time being we've only made theme imagery with colour motifs associated with 20th anniversaries (emerald green). This image is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license because it borrows work by Boukeas (same licence) and uses a photo from Karolina Grabowska. █