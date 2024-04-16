KDE Frameworks and KDE Videos
KDE Frameworks 6.1.0 arrived on Manjaro Testing branch
KDE Videos ☛ Ivana Isadora Devcic - Why Your Community Needs a Developer Portal - Akademy 2019
How can a community like KDE benefit from a developer portal...and what is a developer portal, anyway? This talk aims to answer those questions, and offers practical advice for building a developer portal. The insights from this session can serve as guidance and inspiration to all contributors who want to make sure their community keeps growing and thriving.
KDE Videos ☛ Dan Leinir Turthra Jensen - Get Hot New Stuff Quick(ly) - Akademy 2019
Get an introduction to the Qt Quick based KNewStuff components, the context of why they exist, and find out how you can use them in your own applications.
KDE Videos ☛ Trung Thanh Dinh - Hey Hi (AI) Face Recognition with OpenCV in digiKam - Akademy 2019
Currently, we are observing an incredible development in technologies, especially in Artificial Intelligence field. Indeed, by learning from massive data, Hey Hi (AI) is particularly good at some tasks that normal algorithms cannot achieve as good level of performance, such as: image classification, speech recognition, object detection, tendency prediction, feature extraction, etc. Moreover, new Hey Hi (AI) algorithms with the emergence of neural networks and deep learning even makes Hey Hi (AI) models more robust, so that they can now give better prediction without any limitation in improving themselves.
KDE Videos ☛ Okular gets interesting new features
Next week KDE will release Applications 19.04, overhauling most of the suite of programs usually packaged with KDE's Plasma desktop. This new version makes KDE's applications more user-friendly, consistent with each other and smoother across the board.