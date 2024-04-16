today's howtos
-
Linux Host Support ☛ How to Fix MySQL Can’t Connect to Server Issues
Last month, we showed you how to resolve the “can’t connect to local server” error, though this won’t help if you’re using a remote MySQL server. As such, we’ve created this guide on “how to fix MySQL can’t connect to server issues”.
-
TecAdmin ☛ Mastering GNU/Linux Challenge 001 – Is the execution time of crontab correct?
In the realm of GNU/Linux systems administration, the crontab utility reigns supreme for automating tasks. However, crafting the perfect crontab entry can sometimes feel like solving a puzzle. Today, let’s delve into a common query: Is the execution time of a given crontab entry correct?
-
TecAdmin ☛ Linux System Administration Basics MCQ (Module 1)
Welcome to Module 1 of our GNU/Linux System Administration Multiple-Choice Questions series! This module is designed as your first step into the world of GNU/Linux system administration.
-
H2S Media ☛ 4 Ways to Install Visual Studio Code on Fedora Linux [Ed: This is proprietary spyware of Microsoft; use something like KATE instead.]
Visual Studio Code is not new for developers, however, many of us might not know how to install Vs Code on Fedora 40/39/38/36 or any other version of this Linux, so we have created this tutorial to help them out.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Abusive Monopolist Microsoft SQL Server on CentOS Stream 9 [Ed: It's proprietary and it does not really run on GNU/Linux, it's falsely marketed by Microsoft and the exceedingly gullible]
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Abusive Monopolist Microsoft SQL Server on CentOS Stream 9. Abusive Monopolist Microsoft SQL Server is a powerful and widely used relational database management system that has long been a staple on backdoored Windows platforms.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Inkscape on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Inkscape on Manjaro. Inkscape, a powerful and versatile free and open-source vector graphics editor, has gained immense popularity among designers, illustrators, and digital artists worldwide.
-
Linux.org ☛ LFCS - Virtual Networking
When you use virtual machines, not VirtualBox, on Linux, you will also have a Virtual Network. Let's look at these a little close before we create Virtual Machines.
I will cover Virtual Machines in the next article, but we should look at the networks we can create or remove.
-
Ubuntu Command-Line Cheat Sheet
This cheat sheet consolidates the most frequently used commands in Ubuntu, one of the most popular GNU/Linux distributions.
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Go lang on Rocky Linux
If you are a Go developer, and need to be able to code in Go on your Rocky GNU/Linux system, then all you need is Go installed on your machine.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ [Workaround] Apt Warning: Signature Key Uses Weak Algorithm
Got weak signature key warning in apt command output? Here’s why, and how to get rid of it in Ubuntu 24.04.
-
Linux Hint ☛ How to Keep Proxmox VE 8 Server Up-to-date
Keeping your Proxmox VE server up-to-date is important as newer updates come with bug fixes and improved security. If you’re using the Proxmox VE community version (the free version of Proxmox VE without an enterprise subscription), installing new updates will also add new features to your Proxmox VE server as they are released.
-
Linux Hint ☛ How to Reset/Uninstall NextCloud AIO Completely
While installing NextCloud AIO on Docker, you might make mistakes and you might have difficulty fixing those and starting over. To start over a NextCloud AIO instance, you will have to properly reset/uninstall the NextCloud AIO instance completely.
-
Guide to Using Slowloris for HTTP Denial of Service Attacks
Slowloris is a highly effective tool for conducting Denial of Service (DoS) attacks on web servers by exploiting how they handle HTTP connections.
-
Linux Hint ☛ How to Upload/Download ISO Images on Proxmox VE Server
Most of the operating system distributes their installer program in ISO image format. So, the most common way of installing an operating system on a Proxmox VE virtual machine is using an ISO image of that operating system. You can obtain the ISO image file of your favorite operating systems from their official website.