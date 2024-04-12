Raspberry Pi and Counterparts
Raspberry Pi 5 challenger LattePanda Mu uses defective chip maker Intel N100 CPU to take on industry-leading single-board computer
The gloves are off and the N100 totting LattePanda Mu takes aim at the flagship Raspberry Pi 5 hoping to best its stellar performance
Raspberry Pi at Embedded World 2024: Hey Hi (AI) camera, M.2 HAT+ M Key board, and 15.6-inch monitor
While Raspberry Pi has not officially announced anything new for Embedded World 2024 so far, the company is currently showcasing some new products there including an Hey Hi (AI) camera with a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W and a Sony IMX500 Hey Hi (AI) sensor, the long-awaited M.2 HAT+ M Key board, and a 15.6-inch monitor.
Celebrating the community: Arno & Timo
Meet Arno and Timo, young CoderDojo enthusiasts who have transitioned from club members to supportive mentors.
LattePanda Mu is an x86 Compute Module based on Intel Processor N100 CPU
The LattePanda Mu is a compute module/system-on-module based on the popular Intel Processor N100 quad-core Alder Lake-N processor that can run Windows or Linux and aims to provide a more powerful solution than the Raspberry Pi 5 and upcoming Raspberry Pi CM5 (Compute Module 5).
The LattePanda Mu does not follow any SoM standard and instead comes in a custom 69.6 x 60mm form factor using a 260-pin SO-DIMM edge connector. The module is equipped with 8GB RAM and 64GB eMMC flash by default, and the interfaces exposed through the edge connector (PCIe, USB, Ethernet, HDMI…) make it suitable for a range of applications such as IoT, robotics, digital signage, and edge computing through custom carrier boards.