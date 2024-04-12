Hardware: RISC-V, Qualcomm, STM32*, and ARM
Tom's Hardware ☛ SiFive selects a faster Chinese-made RISC-V CPU instead of an defective chip maker Intel chip for its latest development board
RISC-V hardware manufacutrer SiFive has debuted a new RISC-V development board aimed at large-scale deployment. The new board surprisingly comes with a Chinese RISC-V CPU even though SiFive is a partner with Intel.
Hackster ☛ Imagination Goes After Linux and Android Smart Devices with Its New Catapult APXM-6200 RISC-V CPU
Following its earlier 32-bit real-time design, Imagination is launching a "performance-dense" 64-bit RISC-V core targeting the smart home.
CNX Software ☛ Imagination launches the APXM-6200 RISC-V "Catapult" CPU for cost-sensitive consumer and industrial applications
Imagination has expanded its Catapult product portfolio to include a new RISC-V core, the Imagination APXM-6200 CPU. The APXM-6200 is a 64-bit, in-order application processor with an 11-stage, dual-issue pipeline. There isn’t much information on the new Imagination RISC-V core on the product page but we know it offers “best-in-class” performance density, a minimal silicon footprint, and industry-standard security features. The CPU is targeted at intelligent consumer and industrial applications and delivers a 2.5x improvement in performance density and a 65% improvement in normalized performance over comparable Arm Cortex-A53 and other cores on the market.
Fibocom to Unveil a Series of Linux-based Edge AI Solutions Mastering the Peak Performance for Industrial Applications Powered by Qualcomm Technologies
CNX Software ☛ Octavo OSD32MP2 System-in-Package (SiP) packs an STM32MP25 SoC, DDR4, EEPROM, and passive components into a single chip
Octavo Systems OSD32MP2 is a family of two System-in-Package (SiP) modules, comprised of the OSD32MP2 and OSD32MP2-PM, based on the STMicro STM32MP25 Arm Cortex-A35/M33 Hey Hi (AI) processor, DDR4 memory, and various components to reduce the complexity, size, and total cost of ownership of solutions based on the STM32MP2 chips.
Collabora ☛ Up close and personal with STMicroelectronics' STM32MP2 at Embedded World
Using TensorFlow Lite models optimized for the STM3MP2 NPU along with an upstream-ready H.264 encoder (Video4Linux2), this demo showcases GStreamer's all-new analytic metadata framework.
CubicleNate ☛ 8BitDo C64 Edition Mechanical Keyboard
There are not many new things that really grip my attention but this, with its warm, welcoming beige aesthetic and leanings to the Commodore 64 look and feel along with the modern improvements in mechanical switches is a perfect marriage of traditional look with modern enhancements.
CNX Software ☛ Renesas RA0 Cortex-M23 MCU series target power and cost-sensitive applications
Renesas has announced the new low-power RA0 microcontroller series based on the power-efficient Arm Cortex-M23 core and the entry-level RA0E1 Group in the series. According to Renesas, the RA0 microcontrollers offer the “industry’s lowest overall power consumption for general-purpose 32-bit MCUs.” With a current consumption of 84.3 μA/MHz in active mode and only 0.82 mA in sleep mode, these microcontrollers are built to provide ultra-low power consumption. They also offer a Software Standby mode where the CPU, peripheral functions, and internal oscillators cease to operate. This mode reduces power consumption further by 99% down to 0.20 µA.