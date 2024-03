March 2024 statCounter Figures: GNU/Linux Up Again, Chromebooks Up Sharply (India Leads the Way)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 02, 2024,

updated Mar 02, 2024



Now measured at 4.04% (not counting ChromeOS; here's Windows at 27% with mobile counted in as well)

In India, GNU/Linux rose above 16%.

No wonder Microsoft's lobbyist is roaming there: